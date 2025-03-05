Keonjhar: A joint team of Economic Offence Wing (EOW) and Special Task Force (STF) personnel conducted searches at multiple locations belonging to BJD leader Raja Chakra Tuesday in connection with an alleged scam linked to the Gandhamardan Loading Cooperative Society agency in Keonjhar.

The EOW sleuths quizzed Chakra regarding alleged financial irregularities at his office in Bhubaneswar Monday. On Tuesday, joint teams from the EOW and the STF searched multiple locations associated with him, including his loading agency office at Suakati in Keonjhar district, his residence in Keonjhar town, his farmhouse in Gopalpur under Ghatgaon block of the district, and at the checkpoint of industrial corridor.

The sleuths have not yet disclosed what was recovered during the searches. However, sources indicated that officials have seized 20 vehicles, important documents, and other materials. Chakra’s farmhouse has been sealed.

Investigators are scrutinising financial transactions linked to three companies reportedly owned by Chakra, as well as multiple bank accounts. Officials are tracking the flow of money to and from these accounts, sources added. Apart from Keonjhar, raids were also carried out at eight locations across Sundargarh, Sambalpur, and other districts.

