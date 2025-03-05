Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi invited Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik to attend the state-level function marking stalwart Biju Patnaik’s birth anniversary Wednesday amid the row over the government’s decision to not celebrate the day as Panchayati Raj Divas.

The state has been observing Biju Patnaik’s birth anniversary as the Panchayati Raj Divas since 1993, but the new BJP government shifted it to April 24 and also cancelled the public holiday March 5.

Amid the Opposition’s protest over the issue, Majhi sent the invitation letter to the ex-CM Tuesday night.

“My humble respect to you. The State government is celebrating the birth anniversary of the great son of Odisha, the legendary Biju Patnaik. A state-level meeting will be held at the Jayadev Bhawan on this occasion at 7 pm March 5, I request you to attend the programme as a special guest. Your graceful presence will dignify the programme,” the letter said.

The BJD dubbed the invitation as “formality”.

“The BJP government has disrespected the legendary Biju Patnaik by stopping observance of Panchayati Raj Divas on his birth anniversary. Invitation to the leader of the Opposition is a formality,” said senior BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra.

As the controversy continued, a statue of Biju Patnaik was vandalised at Hanuman Chowk in the Mahanga area of Cuttack Tuesday morning.

SP (Cuttack-Rural) Prateek Singh said an FIR has been registered and a special team formed to investigate the case.

A new statue was installed at the place within a few hours.

Senior BJP leader Biswabhusan Harichandan condemned the vandalism.

PTI