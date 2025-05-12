New Delhi: Virat Kohli’s Test retirement is the “end of an era” and a closure to an “epic career”, the cricket fraternity said Monday, eulogising the modern-day Indian great.

The 36-year-old Kohli declared his inspiring innings in the traditional format, scoring 9230 runs from 123 matches with 30 hundreds at an average of 46.85. He will only play in ODIs now, having already retired from T20 Internationals last year.

“An era ends in Test cricket but the legacy will continue FOREVER! The former Team India Captain retires from Test cricket,” the BCCI said in a post on ‘X’.

“His contributions to TeamIndia will forever be cherished!”

India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir said he wil miss Kohli, who is synonymous with passion.

“A man with lion’s passion! Will miss u cheeks…,” he posted on X.

World governing body International Cricket Council (ICC) hailed Kohli as one of India’s Test greats.

“One of India’s Test greats calls time in the longest format. Whites off, crown intact. Virat Kohli bids goodbye to Test cricket, leaving behind an unmatched legacy,” the ICC said.

“Congratulations @virat.kohli on a stellar Test career. Thank you for championing the purest format during the rise of T20 cricket and setting an extraordinary example in discipline, fitness, and commitment. Your speech at the Lord’s said it all – you played Tests with heart, grit, and pride.” ICC chief Jay Shah wrote.

Kohli’s IPL team Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) said it will miss the star player and former captain from the Test arena.

“The walk, Those shots, Those expressions, Those celebrations. We’ll miss them all. We’ll miss them all. The curtain falls on a monumental Test Era. But his legacy lives on, etched in time and carved in pride. Thank you, Virat Kohli, for the fire, the bravery, and the unmatched passion. You didn’t just play this format, you elevated it.”

Former South African cricketer AB De Villiers also sang Kohli’s praise.

“Congrats to my biscotti on an epic Test career! Your determination & skill have always inspired me. True legend!” he tweeted.

Kohli’s former team-mate Ajinkya Rahane posted on Instagram, “It’s been a special journey sharing the field with you. So many great memories and partnerships together. Congratulations on an amazing Test career!”

Former teammates Yuvraj Singh and Cheteshwar Pujara highlighted the drive and dedication Kohli brought to red-ball cricket.

“Test cricket brought out the fighter in you and you gave it everything! You played the way greats do, with hunger in your heart, fire in your belly and pride in every stride. Proud of what you’ve done in whites. Go well King Kohli!” Yuvraj wrote.

“Congratulations Virat on a Test career you can be incredibly proud of! Your passion for the format was inspiring…and it was an honour to share the crease with you over the years, in the heat of many-a-battle, grinding it out for the country! Will cherish the several memories and partnerships together” Pujara wrote.

Former India cricketer turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar lauded Kohli’s commitment to Test cricket.

“Biggest brand of the modern cricket era who gave it all for cricket’s oldest format. Test cricket owes that debt to Virat Kohli,” Manjrekar tweeted.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh remembered the tough and successful days he shared with Kohli.

“Virat, we’ve shared that era… faced the grind together, lived the long days of Test cricket with pride. Your batting in whites is special – not just in numbers, but in intent, intensity, and inspiration. Good luck going forward,” he tweeted.

Premier Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who made his Test debut under Kohli’s leadership, expressed gratitude.

“From making my Test debut under your captaincy to reaching new heights together for our country, your passion and energy will be missed but the legacy you leave behind remains unmatched. Congratulations on a remarkable journey in whites,” Bumrah wrote.

Swashbuckling wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant echoed the sentiment, highlighting Kohli’s fierce presence.

“The intensity, the passion, the fight – you gave it your all, every single time! All the best for what’s ahead,” Pant wrote.

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan described Kohli as “a true torchbearer of modern Indian Test cricket”.

“Congratulations on a phenomenal Test career, Virat Kohli. As captain, you didn’t just win matches – you changed mindsets. You made fitness, aggression, and pride in whites the new standard.”

With T20 cricket dominating the global scene, Kohli’s staunch support for Tests was also praised by Virender Sehwag.

“Congratulations virat.kohli on an incredible test career. From the time I saw you, knew that you are special. The intensity that you brought and the sheer passion with which you played Test cricket was a joy to watch. You were a great ambassador of Test cricket and wish you the best of times in One Day Cricket,” Sehwag wrote.

Jhulan Goswami, one of the most successful pacers in women cricket, Kohli’s career was more than the skill.

“There was something about Kohli in whites. It wasn’t just skill. It was intent. He didn’t want to survive. He wanted to dominate. To conquer. And in the process, he gave us 14 years of unforgettable memories. Best of luck for your journey ahead,” she posted.

Former India all-rounder Suresh Raina too paid a heartfelt tribute.

“Your passion & leadership in Test cricket have inspired millions, brother! Love and respect bro. Sad to see you step away, but your legacy will live on.” Raina said.