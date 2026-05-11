Mumbai: The rupee closing figure on the CCIL website on Friday was inaccurate after a late deal that fell through was not factored in, leading to an inflated figure.

According to the Clearing Corporation of India (CCIL) website, the rupee closed at 93.51 against the US dollar on Friday, registering a sharp gain of 71 paise.

However, other interbank foreign exchanges, such as Finrex and Mecklai, showed a closing figure of 94.48 against the greenback.

The error on the CCIL website appeared after a deal between two banks fell through late in the evening and the same did not get incorporated in the closing value of the local unit, a CCIL official said on Monday without sharing further details.

With the updated Friday figures, the rupee was trading 72 paise lower at 95.20 during mid-day trade.