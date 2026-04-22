London: The European Union (EU) Wednesday expressed solidarity with the people of India in commemoration of the first anniversary of the “heinous terrorist attack” in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people April 22 last year.

In a statement on behalf of the 27-member economic bloc, the EU reiterated its condemnation of terrorism in all its forms.

“On the commemoration day of the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the European Union and its 27 Member States stand in solidarity with the people of India in remembrance of the innocent victims murdered one year ago,” reads the EU statement.

“Together with their families and the Indian authorities, we honour their memory. We reiterate our outright condemnation of terrorism in all its forms, which can never be justified,” it stated.

The British High Commission in New Delhi also issued a statement on social media in tribute to the lives lost and condemning all acts of terror.

It stated: “Today, we mark one year since the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam. We pay our respects to the victims, and our thoughts remain with everyone affected.

“The UK condemns terrorism in all its forms. We remain committed to working with partners to secure peace and security.”

Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) carried out the attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on this day last year, killing 26 people, mostly tourists from across India.

After the attack, India carried out a retaliatory military offensive against Pakistan named Operation Sindoor, in which Indian armed forces destroyed military and terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).