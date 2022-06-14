Cuttack: Bali Yatra hoppers, there is a good news for you. After two years of Covid hiatus, the district administration is all set to organise the annual trade fair this year.

Addressing the media at Barabati Palace here Monday, district Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani said the decision has been taken in view of the improving Covid situation in the state.

“We couldn’t host Bali Yatra in 2020 and 2021 owing to the pandemic. The district administration has decided to organise the annual trade festival this year keeping in view the improving Covid situation,” added Chayani.

The district Collector said vendors have suffered immensely as the mega trade fair could not be held for two years.

“More stalls will be installed this year. Women vendors, especially those from Mission Shakti self-help groups (SHGs), will be given prominence in the fair,” added Chayani.

Project director Amber Kumar Kar, who will be the nodal officer for this year’s Bali Yatra, will lead a seven-member committee constituted for the purpose.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has accorded ‘state level festival’ status to Bali Yatra. This year, the district administration will approach the Centre seeking ‘national-level festival’ status to the festival, it was learnt.

Bali Yatra is an ancient festival held in Cuttack to commemorate the glorious tradition of the seafaring activities of Odia mariners.

It marks the days when ancient Sadhavas (Odia sailors) would set sail to distant lands of Bali, as well as Java, Sumatra and Borneo for trade and cultural expansion.

They sailed in large vessels called Boitas. This rich legacy is observed through the celebration of Bali Yatra. The festival begins in the month of November on the full-moon day of Kartika month and continues for 10 days.

The district administration’s decision to hold Bali Yatra this year after a two-year hiatus has brought cheers to the vendors, it was learnt.