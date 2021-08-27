Kabul: Evacuation flights from Afghanistan resumed Friday with new urgency a day after two suicide bombings targetted thousands of desperate people fleeing the Taliban takeover. The twin blasts that occurred near the hamid Karzai International Airport here killed 85 people including 13 US Marines.

The US has said further attempted attacks are expected ahead of the Tuesday deadline for foreign troops to leave. The departure of its troops would end America’s longest war.

Kabul residents said several flights took off Friday morning. However, they could not identify or state the nationality of the flights. They said that security has been doubly beefed up at the airport following the deadly attacks.

Even though the toll due to the blasts currently stands at 85, the numbers may increase. Among those dead are 13 US Marines. Sources informed Friday that among the over 100 persons injured the conditions of many are stated to be critical. Among those who have been injured many have lost body parts and are on life support. The Americans however, have evacuated their injured marines in specially built aircraft hospitals that have life support system and surgery rooms.