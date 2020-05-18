Bhubaneswar: The evaluation date of matriculation (class 10) examination answer sheets has been deferred by a day to May 21. This was announced by School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash here Monday. The decision was taken keeping in mind the impending severe cyclonic storm ‘Amphan’.

The decision was taken after a meeting was conducted through video conferencing with officials of the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), informed Dash.

The minister said that ‘Cyclone Amphan’ is expected to move along coastal Odisha Monday evening. It will trigger heavy to very heavy rainfall in some parts of Odisha. So the evaluation of papers will start from May 21 instead of May 20.

The evaluation will be done in 60 centres spread across Odisha. More than five lakh students had appeared for the matric exams held between February 19 and March 2.

Dash also informed that Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has decided to conduct the pending annual Plus-II examinations July 1 and 15. The evaluation of answer sheets for examinations already over will begin June 1.

PNN