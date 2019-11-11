Mumbai: Model-turned-actress Evelyn Sharma, who was last seen in Prabhas’ starrer Saaho, is raising temperatures on the internet with her new bold pictures.

Evelyn, who was earlier seen chilling on the beaches of Australia, wrote, “Hey guys! Last days for me soaking up the Sydney autumn sun before I’m heading back to Mumbai ☀️🍂”

After a successful modelling career, Evelyn made her acting debut with American film ‘Turn left’ and then she entered Bollywood with ‘Sydney with Love’. The actress shot to fame after she featured in ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

Holding a German citizenship, Evelyn continues to tease fans with her glamorous photoshoots. Indo-German beauty Evelyn will soon be seen in ‘Saaho’, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhas, Arun Vijay and Neil Nitin Mukesh in lead roles.

Talking about it, she wrote, “Speechless and humbled… This is the best life I could be living and I’m deeply grateful for it. I dreamt of doing an action role and now I couldn’t be more excited to join this mega film #Saaho! Thank you #Sujeeth #Prabhas and team for making me a part of your journey!”

Apart from being an actress, talented Evelyn is also an entrepreneur and has her own website named Evelyn Secrets.