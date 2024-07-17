Bhubaneswar: Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), in collaboration with Ministry of Food Processing Industries, organised an interaction with the food processing companies here, Tuesday. The event was also a precursor to the upcoming mega food event ‘World Food India’, scheduled to take place from September 19 to 22 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

On the occasion, Union Ministry of Food Processing Industries additional secretary Minhaj Alam invited the state government to participate in the ‘World Food India’ initiative. Alam highlighted various components like exhibition, buyer-seller meet and food street which will take place during the four-day event. Alam also invited entrepreneurs and startups from the food fraternity of the state to join the mega event. Presiding over the event, ICC Odisha State Council chairman JB Pany said that the food processing sector has emerged as an important segment, boosting the country’s economy in terms of its contribution to GDP, employment and exports. “During 2015-2022, the food processing sector has exhibited an Average Annual Growth Rate of around 7.3 per cent, a robust growth with highest production record. There is an urgent need for improvising research and development for the sector, to become more competitive across the states and worldwide,” Pany said.