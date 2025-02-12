Ever walked into a room, only to stand there wondering what on earth you came for? You’re not alone. It’s a phenomenon that happens to all of us at some point. This memory lapse, which many of us brush off as simply ‘forgetful’, is rooted in science. Let’s decode.

Doorway effect

A key factor behind this odd behaviour is something called the ‘doorway effect.’ Essentially, your brain treats a doorway like a mental reset button. When you pass through, it switches gears, and you lose track of your previous intention. Psychologist Dr John Doe explains, “When you move from one room to another, the brain registers the change in context, and that disrupts the thought you had before entering.” In short, the doorway acts as an event boundary, and your brain starts fresh, making you forget what you originally planned.

Cognitive load

Cognitive load, or how much information your brain is processing at once, plays a big role too. When you enter a new space, your brain starts taking in new sights, sounds, and surroundings. This makes it harder to recall your original purpose, as your brain prioritises the new input. Neuropsychologist Dr. Jane Smith says, “It’s like trying to remember something while juggling multiple thoughts at once — the brain can only handle so much before it drops something.”

Hence, next time you forget why you walked into a room, don’t panic—it’s just your brain doing its thing. Consider it your brain’s quirky way of keeping things fresh.

PNN