Puri: Every child deserves a loving home and a nurturing family, stated Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida at ‘National Adoption Conclave 2025’ oraganised by Women and Child Development (W&CD) department in partnership with Union Ministry of Women and Child Development here Friday.

Joining the conclave as chief guest, Parida appreciated the state’s progress in adoption reforms and highlighted Odisha’s commitment to family-based care at the conclave. The two-day event convened policymakers, legal experts, district administrators, and development partners to share innovations, align policies under the Juvenile Justice Act, and highlighted international care reforms.

Notable contributions came from states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Maharashtra, showcasing scalable adoption models. District Collectors, additional district magistrates, child welfare committee chairpersons, and district child protection officers participated in learning exchanges focused on reducing institutional care and enhancing grassroots adoption systems. Senior officials, including W&CD principal secretary Shubha Sarma, CARA CEO Bhavna Saxena and ICDS Director Monisha Banerjee joined the event. The conclave marked a significant step toward reinforcing Odisha’s leadership in child-centric governance, with a strong emphasis on ensuring every child’s right to a loving family, identity, and belonging.