Bhubaneswar: Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) chairperson Sandhyabati Pradhan Friday emphasised that every child has the right to get a family with healthy environment. She was addressing a programme on Adoption Awareness Month-2019 organised by State Adoption Resource Agency and Odisha State Protection Society of Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti department here. Friday.

The objective of the programme is to promote and familiarise the adoption process. The district child protection officers, chief functionaries of specialised adoption agency and children’s home, adoptive parents with children were present in the programme. This apart, representatives from Governing Body of SARA and executive committees of OSCPS also participated in the programme. Three posters on adoption were unveiled on the occasion. A signature campaign was carried out by the guests and participants to promote adoption and create awareness. Some saplings were planted during the inaugural session.

Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) chairperson Sandhyabati Pradhan, ICDS & Social Welfare director and OSCPS director Aravind Agrawal, Women and Child Development advisor Sulata Deo and Odisha State Council for Child Welfare member secretary Quamar Sultana Begum graced the occasion.

Begum highlighted that legal option is the best way to adopt a child and steps should be taken to stop the illegal adoption.

Sulata Deo emphasised on the objectives of the programme. Adoption is a noble work so everybody should follow the legal provision under Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 and Adoption Regulation, 2017.

Aravind Agrawal focused on placement of older children who are legally free by Child Welfare Committee in the process of adoption. He also stressed on strictly following the legal provisions as prescribed in the Adoption Regulations, 2017. He also highlighted that Odisha is third in adoption programme in India and create awareness through social media for wider dissemination of adoption programme.

Sandhyabati Pradhan emphasised that every child has rights to get a family with healthy environment. She also focused on time line and legal provisions of adoption.

Some adoptive parents were felicitated at the event. They also shared their experiences about child adoption.