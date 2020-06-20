Bhawanipatna: Even as more than a month has passed since they were evicted by the district administration, 32 tribal families of Thangigad village in Karlapat sanctuary in Kalahandi district, are yet to be rehabilitated

An official team evicted the forest dwellers from their houses citing their illegal possession of forest land April 24 when the Centre had imposed the lockdown due to coronavirus .

They took shelter under trees and survived on food provided by the district Adivasi Sangh and Kondh Samaj. Observers have flayed the administration for their hasty eviction without making proper arrangements for their rehabilitation.

These 32 families were earlier living in Makhaguda village under Sagada panchayat in the Karlapat sanctuary. Life was not easy for them as they had to walk eight km on a jungle route to receive pensions and buy provisions.

They remained disconnected from the rest of the world as education, roads, power supply and mobile phone networks remained a dream for them.