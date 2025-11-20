Bhubaneswar: The eviction drive in Salia Sahi, the largest slum in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar, was completed Thursday, with the demolition of over 550 “unauthorised” dwelling units, an official said.

The eviction drive was launched Tuesday to pave way for construction of a road to decongest traffic on the Jayadev Vihar-Nandankanan stretch, he said.

A joint enforcement team of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and other departments carried out the eviction drive in presence of police force, amid protests.

Around 400 dwelling units were demolished on the first two days, and the remaining houses Thursday, the official said.

The state government has arranged accommodation for the evicted families at a newly constructed apartment near the slum, he said.

However, some of the families put up tents and temporary structures near the slum in protest, demanding pieces of land instead of flats.

Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra said “many people with good economic background” have been staying in the slum.

“They are instigating other people not to shift to the government accommodation,” he claimed.

BMC Commissioner Chanchal Rana said all eligible slum dwellers will get a flat at the apartment, where over 450 units have been set up.

“If required, more flats will be allotted. However, not a single ineligible family will be allotted any flat,” Rana asserted.