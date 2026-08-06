Balangir: The district administration here Wednesday began the displacement process in Tabalbanji village affected by the Lower Suktel irrigation project, after overcoming resistance from the residents protesting the eviction.

According to locals, police removed women who had been staging a sit-in for the second consecutive day Wednesday against the displacement.

The women were allegedly taken away in police vans following which authorities went ahead with the demolition of houses, amid heavy police deployment.

Tuesday, the administration’s attempt to initiate the eviction process was stalled after villagers staged a protest, demanding adequate compensation and proper rehabilitation before leaving their homes.

Protesters maintained that they would not vacate their houses until their demands were met.

They questioned project officials and the police over the rehabilitation process.

Police, project officials and the eviction team reached the village in the morning but faced fresh resistance from villagers, who continued their protest for the second consecutive day.

The protesters demanded proper rehabilitation and adequate compensation before demolition of their houses.

According to villagers, police forcibly took several women into custody before the demolition drive began.

Despite objections from residents, earthmoving equipment entered the village and demolished the houses of three families belonging to Sumanta Bhue, Tikeshwar Rout and Brundaban Pradhan.

Mahendra Bagarti, a resident of Tabalbanji, said that although the village has been classified as partially submerged under the project, most houses would eventually go underwater while much of the agricultural land would remain unaffected.

He said the administration has offered rehabilitation at Kusmel Colony, about 20 km away, but villagers fear they would be unable to cultivate their farmland.

Residents have instead demanded a rehabilitation colony closer to the village or on land near the pump house at Ranipali.

They said they are willing to relocate if an alternative site is provided nearby.

They alleged that the administration ignored their demands and proceeded with forced evictions by removing the women and locking them up in the van.

Another villager, Brundaban Sahu, also opposed the eviction, urging the administration to ensure fair compensation and proper rehabilitation before displacing families.

Women who had been detained in police vans were reportedly released after the demolition work began.

Project Superintending Engineer Ajay Behera said the administration has already made rehabilitation arrangements for Tabalbanji residents.

He said several families have shifted to the rehabilitation site after constructing their own houses, while others have relocated to higher ground within the village.

The demolition drive, he said, was carried out after officials explained the rehabilitation process to the remaining residents.

The administration is expediting the displacement process ahead of the scheduled inauguration of the Lower Suktel Dam by the Chief Minister September 26.