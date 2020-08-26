Jharsuguda: Ex-Brajrajnagar MLA Anup Kumar Sai has tested positive for COVID-19. Currently Anup is in jail custody in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh for the past seven months in connection with a double murder case. The information of Anup testing positive was given Wednesday by jailer NK Tehria.

Also read: Former Brajrajnagar MLA Anup Kumar Sai detained by Chhattisgarh police

Anup was hospitalised after he fell sick Tuesday inside the prison. He was initially admitted to the Raigarh district headquarters hospital by the authorities in a critical condition, after he complained of chest pain. Later, he was shifted to a private hospital.

Reports said that, currently the former MLA is in the ICU after he suffered a massive coronary attack, Anup has been suffering from cardiovascular problems since 2014 and was under medication, family sources said.

He was likely to undergo an emergency surgery Wednesday. However, as is the norm these days he underwent a COVID-19 test and his result came out to be positive.

Anup had been arrested by the Raigarh police, February 12 for his alleged involvement in the murder of Kalpana Das and her minor daughter Babli. His driver was also arrested in this connection.

PNN