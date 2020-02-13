Jharsuguda: BJD leader and former Brajrajnagar MLA Anup Kumar Sai was detained by Chhattisgarh police late Wednesday night for alleged involvement in a murder case. Currently he is being held at the Chakradharnagar police station in Rayagada district where he is being questioned by a team of Chhattisgarh police personnel.

It should be stated here that the Chhattisgarh police personnel took permission from the Rayagada district administration before detaining Sai. Rayagada police personnel are also cooperating with their counterparts from Chhattisgarh.

Sai was elected from the Brajarajnagar constituency thrice as a Congress MLA. He later joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in 2014. Currently Sai is the Chairman of the Odisha Warehousing Corporation.

PNN