New Delhi: Navneet Kumar Sehgal, a retired senior bureaucrat has been appointed as the Chairman of the Prasar Bharati Board, an official order said Saturday.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of Section 4 of the Prasar Bharati (Broadcasting Corporation of India) Act, 1990 read with sub-section (4) of Section 4 and sub-section (1) of Section 6 of that Act, the President, on the recommendation of the Selection Committee, is pleased to appoint Navneet Kumar Sehgal, IAS (retd.) as the Chairman of the Prasar Bharati Board with effect from the date of his assuming charge of the post for a term of three years or until he attains the age of seventy years, whichever is earlier,” read the order by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

“The terms and conditions of his appointment shall be governed by the provisions of the Prasar Bharati (Broadcasting Corporation of India) Act, 1990 and the rules made thereunder,” it added.

Senior bureaucrat Sehgal retired from service in July 2023 and he would Chair the country’s public broadcaster for a period of three-year or till the age of 70.

IANS