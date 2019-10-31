Washington: President Donald Trump’s former top adviser for Russian and European affairs arrived Thursday at Capitol Hill to testify to the House impeachment investigators, a day after leaving his job at the White House.

Tim Morrison, the first White House political appointee to testify, didn’t respond to reporters’ questions about his testimony, which will take place behind closed doors, but his information might be central to a push to remove the president from office.

Tim Morrison, who served on the National Security Council, stepped down from that post Wednesday, and a senior administration official said he ‘decided to pursue other opportunities’. The official, who was not authorised to discuss Morrison’s job and spoke only on condition of anonymity, said Morrison has been considering leaving the administration for ‘some time’.

Morrison has been in the spotlight since August when a government whistleblower said multiple US officials had said Trump was ‘using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 US election’.

Tim Morrison will be asked to explain that ‘sinking feeling’ he got when Donald Trump demanded that Ukraine’s president investigate former Vice-President Joe Biden and meddling in the 2016 election.

Known as a ‘Hawk’ in national security circles, Morrison is the first political appointee from the White House to testify before impeachment investigators. The probe has been denounced by the Republican president, who has directed his staff not to testify.

AP