Mumbai: Sushant Singh Rajput’s first death anniversary (June 14) is being observed by his fans, followers, friends, colleagues all over the country. All of them have taken to various social media platforms to express their thoughts on the late actor. Some of them had really been close to Sushant at some stages of their lives. Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande is one such person. She has shared a number of videos of the late actor.

In one of the videos, Ankita and Sushant are seen offering prayers. While sharing the video Ankita wrote: This is who he was!!! Thank you Sushant for your part in my journey. See you again till we meet again. Phir milenge chalte chalte (On our journey we will meet again). Good bye.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

In another video the couple is seen dancing. Ankita captioned the post: “Left with these memories only. U will always be loved and cherished, Diwali 2011.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

Sushant and Ankita’s got into a relationship during the shooting of the serial Pavitra Rishta. Their relationship lasted for six years. Everyone thought that Sushant and Ankita would get married as they had great chemistry both off-screen and on-screen. Sushant however, then left television to pursue a career in films. This led to a breakup between the two. However, in spite of not being in a relationship, Sushant and Ankita remained good friends. She was one of the few who after Sushant’s demise had said that the matter should be probed by the police.