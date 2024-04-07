Jeypore: Special Judge, Vigilance, Jeypore Saturday convicted a former Junior Engineer (JE) in a disproportionate assets (DA) case and sentenced him to three years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) with a fine of Rs2 lakh.

The judge ordered that the former JE will further undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of six months if he fails to pay the fine amount imposed on him under Section 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) PC Act, 1988.

Former JE Saroj Kumar Panda of Gunupur block in Rayagada district was charged by the Vigilance in a case under Section 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) PC Act, 1988/109 IPC, for possession of disproportionate assets (DA).

The Vigilance will now move the competent authority for dismissal of the engineer from service following his conviction.

PNN