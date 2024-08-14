Bargarh: Gopal Sahu, the actor who played the character of ‘Kansa Maharaja’ at the famous ‘Bargarh Dhanu Yatra’, passed away Tuesday. He was 70. Sahu, who had been suffering from diabetes, was undergoing treatment at a hospital here, family members said. Following his demise, a large number of people gathered at his residence in Barpali to pay their last respects.

Born in Bolangir district, Sahu gained widespread recognition for portraying the character of ‘Kansa Maharaja’ at the ‘Bargarh Dhanu Yatra’. He performed the iconic role for 25 years. His performance attracted huge crowds, and his presence, along with his sharp wit, left an indelible mark on the audience. Sahu played the iconic character 23 times in two phases from 1984 to 2008.