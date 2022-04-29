Jajpur: After an audit report revealed about the irregularities in supply of rice in Dasrathpur block of Jajpur district, general manager of Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (OSCSCL) Jayshree Senapati has directed the district civil supplies officer (CSO) to frame draft charges against Upendra Kumar Bhoi, former marketing inspector (MI) of Dasrathpur block.

CSO Salauddin Khan had earlier served a notice on the MI to reply on alleged dereliction of duty.

Reports said, the Civil Supplies department had conducted a special audit on the alleged bungling of rice by Bhagawati Rice Mill at Samia in 2016-17.

In the audit report, the department recommended recovery of Rs 1.41 lakh from the rice mill, apart from regular payment of Rs 32.68 lakh.

Bhoi had been asked to look after the recovery of due from the rice mill.

The audit report had also detected misappropriation of Rs 44.77 lakh by the MI. In the last five years, the OSCSCL has been sending reminders to the district Civil Supplies department to submit necessary documents and papers about the irregularities. But a top officer and other officials had allegedly not taken any action in this direction and tried to hush up the matter.

The GM in a recent letter to the district Civil Supplies department stated that a directive has already been issued to submit documents necessary for farming draft charge against the MI.