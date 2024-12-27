New Delhi: The last rites of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will be conducted at 11:45am Saturday at the Nigambodh Ghat crematorium in New Delhi with State honours, the Union Home Ministry said.

Singh died Thursday night at the AIIMS here at the age of 92.

“It has been decided by the Government that State funeral will be accorded to Dr. Manmohan Singh. The funeral will take place at 11:45AM 28h December, 2024 at Nigambodh Ghat, New Delhi,” the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a communication Friday.

It said the Ministry of Defence has been requested to make arrangements for according Singh State funeral with full military honours.

PTI