Khurda: An ex-serviceman was arrested for opening fire at a youth at Nuasahi in Begunia area in Khurda district Friday afternoon.

The injured youth has been identified as Bibhuti Bhushan Jena and the retired army man as Prasanna Nayak, who worked as a security guard at IIT Bhubaneswar after his retirement from the armed forces.

According to a source, Jena had come to meet his cousin sister at Nuasahi in Begunia. There he had an altercation with Nayak, who was a tenant at his cousin’s place. The scene turned ugly after Nayak lost his cool and opened fire at Jena.

A seriously injured Jena was immediately rushed to the Khurda District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) and later shifted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar as his condition deteriorated.

Right after the incident, Khurda Superintendent of Police Raj Kishore Dora had directed the Special Squad to launch a manhunt for Nayak, who had been absconding after committing the crime. The Special Squad nabbed him from Arugul, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. A firearm and two rounds of live ammunition were seized from his possession.

While the exact reason why Nayak shot at Jena is yet to be found out, registering a case at Begunia police station, the police have launched a detailed probe into the incident.

PNN