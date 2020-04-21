Bhubaneswar: Several retired police officers, including some former directors general of police (DGPs), have written to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik appreciating the service rendered by the Odisha Police during the lockdown over coronavirus.

Former IPS officers and DGPs Sarat Chandra Misra, Amiya Bhushan Tripathy, Nimai Charan Padhi, Bipin Bihari Mishra, Suchit Das, Gopala Chandra Nanda and Manmohan Praharaj were among the retired police officers who appreciated the service of Odisha Police during the lockdown.

The former top cops claimed that policemen in state have received praises from the general public due to their selfless service in enforcing the lockdown properly.

The former police officers also appreciated the measures taken by Odisha Police to ensure hassle-free movement of emergency workers and essential goods across the state.

“We have even found that police teams have visited construction sites and ensured that no one was left from the food-safety ring. All these works were beyond their official duty,” said the letter.

The retired police officers have also praised the leadership of DGP Abhay and twin-city Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi in this crucial time.