A very strange incident has come to light in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh, where police stopped a student on his way to an exam. The student did not have a license or the required vehicle documents. Angered by being stopped, he climbed an electric pole, leaving the police shocked. Reports state that the student remained on the pole for about half an hour, repeatedly threatening to commit suicide.

With the help of locals, the police managed to calm the student down and bring him to safety. A video of the incident has been shared on social media by a handle named @websuchna.

The student was on his way to an exam when the police stopped his vehicle for inspection. In response, he climbed the electric pole. Onlookers and police officers pleaded with him to come down. Meanwhile, a person standing below was seen crying and saying that his bike had broken down. The police assured him that they would compensate him and also told the student to come down, promising financial help.

The student claimed that he was traveling with his brother to take the exam and insisted that the police refused to listen to him before stopping his bike. Regarding the incident, the SP of Singrauli stated that they learned about the case through the media and that an investigation would be conducted.