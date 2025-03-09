A viral video from Borivali railway station in Maharashtra is making the rounds on social media where a woman lost her balance while trying to alight from a moving train, narrowly escaping a tragic fate.

Captured on CCTV, the dramatic footage shows the woman stepping off the train when she suddenly stumbles. In a split second, she loses her footing, and her body dangerously tilts towards the gap between the train and the platform. Just as her leg was about to be pulled under the speeding wheels, an alert railway security personnel stationed nearby sprang into action.

The officer, displaying extraordinary presence of mind, lunged forward, grabbed the woman’s arm, and pulled her back to safety. Onlookers gasped in horror, realising how close she had come to being crushed. Though she escaped unhurt, her handbag wasn’t as lucky – it got sucked under the moving train and was destroyed.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by the Ministry of Railways.

The terrifying moment has since gone viral on social media, with netizens praising the railway officer’s swift response. Many called him a ‘real-life hero’, applauding his courage and dedication.

Railway authorities have once again urged passengers to avoid boarding or alighting moving trains, emphasising the dangers of such risky actions. Thanks to the officer’s timely intervention, what could have been a fatal accident turned into a miraculous escape.

PNN