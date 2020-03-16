Bhubaneswar: As a part of precautionary measures following detection of the first case of COVID-19 in Odisha, the State government Monday announced closure of all government, aided, public and private schools and postponement of examinations of classes I to XI.

School and Mass Education Department has circulated the order vide letter No. – 5966/16-03-2020 asking authorities to close the schools and postpone examinations of Class I to Class IX. The teachers have also been asked not to come to schools but remain alert on cell phones.

However Class XII examinations shall continue as per schedule, the order stated, adding that the evaluation work for Class X and XII will continue as per schedule following all do’s and don’ts prescribed by the Health and Family Welfare Department.

The move came about following detection of the first case of COVID-19 in the state. The patient is undergoing treatment at the isolation ward of Capital Hospital.

Notably, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had earlier announced that all educational institutions except those holding examinations shall remain closed till March 31.

