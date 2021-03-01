Sambalpur: The Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) authorities postponed the exams that were scheduled to be held from Monday until further orders amid rise in COVID-19 cases.

VSSUT Vice Chancellor Bibhuti Bhusan Pati informed this Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the Sambalpur district administration had shut down the varsity until further orders after 29 students tested positive for COVID-19.

The district administration had declared 11 hostels on the varsity premises as Containment Zones. These hostels are Pulaha, Pulastya, Atri, Kratu, Vasistha, Marich, Anuradha, Arundhati, Rohini, Visakha and Vasundhara. The adjacent area of Pulaha hostel was also declared as a buffer zone.

Police, health officials and staff of the varsity have camped near the Pulaha hostel.

Notably, classroom teaching of final year students of under graduate and post graduate courses had commenced from January 11.

PNN