Keonjhar: A 16-year-old boy who went missing while bathing in an abandoned quarry in Odisha’s Keonjhar district was found dead Monday, a day after he disappeared.

Deceased has been identified as Nihar, a resident of Khaliamenta village under Ghasipura police limits.

Angry villagers blocked roads and accused authorities of failing to launch a rescue operation immediately after receiving information about his disappearance. They also alleged excessive stone mining in the area led to the accident.

According to reports, Nihar went missing while bathing in a water-filled abandoned quarry Sunday. Family members and villagers began searching for him and informed authorities soon after.

Residents alleged no rescue operation was launched for nearly 17 hours, sparking outrage among locals. Family members and villagers later met the sub-collector and staged a road blockade in protest.

Protesters also expressed concern over unchecked stone mining activities in the area and demanded action from district administration.