Excess intake of salt can cause many health issues. It is very important for you to know how much salt you should consume in a day, so that you stay healthy. Many people prefer to eat salty food. They should not do so as it can lead to various diseases like blood pressure and problems of the heart.

However, less intake of salt may also harm the body. So how does one measure the exact amount of salt that he or she may take in a day?

According to a ‘American Heart Association’ report, every adult should consume 2,300 milligrams of salt daily. The ideal quantity is 1,500mg. However, till the consumption of 2,300mg nothing untoward will happen. However, on many occasion people tend to forget this fact and consume salt more than the required amount.

The report also states that people in the US consume more than the prescribed daily intake of salt. It states that at an average an adult has an intake of 3,400mg of salt daily.

More than half the population in the US eats junk food like burgers, chips and sandwiches. This leads to the intake of excess amount of salt, the report states. It should be avoided at any cost.