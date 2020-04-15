Kendrapara: An exclusive 110-bedded COVID-19 hospital was made operational Wednesday in Kendrapara district.

The dedicated hospital has 110-bed with 10 ICU facilities, 24-hour diagnostics, pharmacies, kitchens and other amenities. Doctors, nurses and other staff will be deployed to provide 24-hour patient care. Besides, it will have a healthcare centre and isolation facility to treat patients in the region, informed District Collector Samarth Verma said.

It is worth mentioning that, Kendrapara district administration signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IMS and SUM Hospital to set up an exclusive COVID-19 hospital in the district to treat coronavirus patients.

