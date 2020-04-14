Bolangir: An exclusive 200-bedded COVID-19 hospital in Bolangir district was made operational Tuesday.

The dedicated hospital has 200-bed with 10 ICU facilities and 10 HDU facilities, 24-hour diagnostics, pharmacies, kitchens and other amenities. Doctors, nurses and other staff will be deployed to provide 24-hour patient care. Besides, it will have a healthcare centre and isolation facility to treat patients in the region, informed District Collector Arindam Dakua said.

It is worth mentioning that, Bolangir district administration signed a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) with KIIMS and OMC to set up an exclusive COVID-19 hospital in the district to treat coronavirus patients.

Additional collector Ananta Narayan Singh Laguri, CDMO Dr. Narayan Thanapati, Dr. Avinash Nayak, PRO Jaydev Panigrahi and others were also present during the inauguration.

PNN