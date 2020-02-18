Bhadrak: Vigilance sleuths Tuesday morning said they have conducted raids at the properties of the executive engineer of Rural Works Division-I in Bhadrak district.

The accused engineer has been identified as Manas Ranjan Mohanty. The raids were conducted on charges of the accused allegedly accumulating assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

According to a vigilance officer, sleuths of the anti-corruption agency conducted simultaneous raids at his residence and several other properties linked to him.

The raids were underway at the time of filing this report. Estimation of the total value of his movable and immovable properties are yet to be completed, a source in the department said.

It may be mentioned here that the Vigilance department is on an overdrive to eliminate corruption in the state. Recently it arrested marketing inspector of Khurda Marsallin Padhiari February 7 when she was accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a dealer.

PNN