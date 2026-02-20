Bhubaneswar: Emphasising the timely completion of key infrastructure works, Works department principal secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh Thursday directed officials to accelerate land acquisition and statutory clearances for ongoing national highway and railway overbridge (ROBs) projects across the state. Chairing a comprehensive review meeting, Singh instructed district Collectors to personally monitor land acquisition issues and resolve bottlenecks at the earliest. He called for closer coordination between revenue, forest and project authorities to ensure that procedural delays do not hamper construction schedules.

Fast-track forest land approvals and tender processes wherever pending, Singh specifically stated, officials and added that unnecessary delays would not be tolerated. Collectors must hold regular district-level review meetings and take proactive measures to clear hurdles affecting project implementation, he stressed.