Bhubaneswar: ‘Heritage Palace Tourism’ launched by Odisha Tourism is gaining ground in the state.

Like in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and some other states, in Odisha too, tourists are experiencing the taste of royalty by staying in palaces.

Started with Dhenkanal palace, the ‘Heritage Palace Tourism’ now offers several other palaces. Belgadia palace, seat of the royal dynasty of Mayurbhanj, is becoming popular. Even during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, tourists were allowed to stay here with strict adherence to COVID-19 restrictions.

There are 51 palaces in Odisha. The tourism department is mulling on developing 19 of them into boutique heritage hotel and heritage home stay.

In the first phase, the palaces in Dhenkanal, Aul in Kendrapara district and Nilagiri in Balasore district have been included. As of now, tourists are enjoying their stay in six palaces and the number will go up to nine once the Dhenkanal, Aul and Nilagiri palaces are included.

To include more palaces, a meeting was recently convened and a decision has been taken that Talcher palace, Gajalaxmi palace, Kalahandi palace, Dalijoda palace are soon to be converted into heritage hotels.

Similarly, the rest 10 palaces will be converted into such hotels by 2021.

For tourists staying in Dhenkanal palace, there are all the facilities in place to give them a royal feeling. For their entertainment, there are badminton court, basketball court and table tennis facilities. Process is underway to provide the tourists in Aul palace with the opportunity of watching various art forms of Odisha like Odissi dance, Gotipua dance, Badipala, Daskathia, Badipala, etc.

Meanwhile, the 18th century Belgadia palace has become the first choice of tourists.

Why the Belgadia palace is fast becoming the tourists’ choice is due to its architectural marvel which is an aesthetic combination of Greek and Victorian styles of architecture.

Tourists staying here are being treated with Chhau dance show, offering them an opportunity to know the local folk art forms and culture.

Laying emphasis on sustainable tourism, the palace is offering typical mouth-watering Odia cuisines and acting as a brand ambassador for local handlooms and handicrafts, creating job opportunities for local people, including women.

It has been a dream for many to live a life like a king at least for a day. The opening of royal palaces for the purpose of tourism has offered them an opportunity to fulfill their dream. A smorgasbord of pleasant surprises is waiting for them at these palaces.

