In his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address April 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted ‘Sachet,’ a powerful new tool for disaster management in India. Developed by the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Sachet is a CAP-based Integrated Alert System designed to disseminate early warnings across the country.

What is Sachet?

Sachet is an early warning platform built on the Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) standard issued by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). It enables the near real-time delivery of alerts and advisories using geo-intelligence and multiple forms of technology. The system aims to ensure that information about imminent disasters like floods, cyclones, lightning, or pandemics can reach people swiftly and efficiently.

How does it work?

Sachet uses a unified platform to send targeted messages to people in vernacular languages via SMS. Over time, it plans to integrate other communication channels such as cell broadcast, radio, TV, sirens, social media, web portals, and mobile apps. This multi-platform approach ensures no one is left behind during emergencies.

Where is it being used?

As of now, Sachet is operational in 34 states and union territories. It has already proven its value: over 75 crore (750 million) SMS alerts have been sent out during critical events like Cyclones Asani, Yaas, Nivar, and Amphan; the Assam and Gujarat floods; lightning strikes in Bihar; and even during the COVID-19 pandemic. It has also been used to assist pilgrims during the Amarnath Yatra.

Why is it important?

Sachet is a major step towards fulfilling the Prime Minister’s 10-point agenda for disaster risk reduction. By creating a converged, tech-driven platform, it helps government agencies coordinate better and citizens stay informed, ultimately saving lives and minimising damages.

Looking ahead

Union government is working to expand Sachet’s reach and capabilities, ensuring messages are disseminated seamlessly across all forms of media. The recent all-India workshop on CAP-based Integrated Alert Systems, jointly conducted by C-DOT and NDMA, aims to address implementation challenges and refine the technology further.

