Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Puri-Paradip Economic Corridor, recently unveiled by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, represents an urban development initiative to fuse the four regions into a unified coastal growth engine.

Spanning key sectors such as industry, logistics, technology hubs, tourism and port-led trade, the corridor builds on complementary strengths: Bhubaneswar’s IT prowess, Cuttack’s commerce legacy, Puri’s spiritual tourism draw, and Paradip’s deep-sea port capacity.

Economic snapshot

In 2025, the corridor’s integrated economy accounted for roughly 19% of Odisha’s total GSDP, equating to about $22.38 billion, underscoring its role as the state’s primary growth cluster. The ambitious vision targets a $500 billion economy by 2047 through sustainable expansion, job creation exceeding millions, and positioning the region as a national economic powerhouse rivalling major metros, according to the Chief Minister.

Development roadmap

The Odisha Chief Minister has pointed out that plans have been made for more than 80 projects in sectors such as metal downstream industries, biotechnology, textiles, chemicals, tourism, education and IT. Besides, over 30 policy initiatives will be undertaken, he added.

Proposed projects and policies at a glance:

Apart from these, there are other major projects across 10 sectors in eight major urban centres, i.e. Choudwar, Bhubaneswar, Khurda, Jatani, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Paradip and Puri.

Central to the plan are three reportedly proposed ring roads spanning 645 km, which will help enhance connectivity. Rail upgrade plan includes a 32-km Puri-Konark heritage line and a 70-km Konark-Bhubaneswar route via Nimapara.

Funding and phasing

The project is set to receive a major push following the Union Budget 2026-27 announcement of the proposed City Economic Regions (CERs). As a new initiative, CERs aim to ensure city-led economic growth and benefit regional urban clusters, with the ambitious BCPPER project among the beneficiaries.

This year’s Union Budget has proposed an allocation of Rs 5,000 crore per CER over the next five years for the development of these regions, providing a significant financial impetus for long-term, coordinated economic planning.

