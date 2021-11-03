Cuttack: Three members of a family sustained grievous injuries in an explosion that took place while making firecrackers at Baneswarpada village under Tigiria block in Cuttack district.

The injured, including a toddler, have been rushed to Cuttack based SCB Medical College and Hospital in critical condition, a source said.

The incident took place while Dhirendra Swain from the village was making firecrackers in his house. All of a sudden, the crackers caught fire and exploded leaving Swain, a woman and the child injured. The man has sustained over 70 per cent burn injuries, the source added.

Some locals, after hearing the loud sound of the explosion, rushed to Dhirendra’s house, rescued the three injured in critical condition and sent them to hospital.

On being informed, local police reached Baneswarpada village and launched a probe into the incident.

It is pertinent to mention, Orissa High Court Monday said that only Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) approved green crackers will be allowed in Odisha. The Court had directed police and district administrations to initiate action against people in case of violation of the order. Besides, the court had allowed green crackers to be used only for two hours between 8.00pm and 10.00pm on Diwali.

PNN