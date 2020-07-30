Mumbai: Actress Ankita Lokhande, ex-girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput, made the shocking revelation Wednesday that the late actor was quite unhappy because Rhea Chakraborty harassed him. Ankita Lokhande made her claim while being interrogated by the Bihar Police team that is in the city to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Sushant had told Ankita that he is ‘quite unhappy in the relationship and wants to end it as Rhea harassed him’, a report in a section of the media stated here. A few days ago, Rhea introduced herself as Rajput’s girlfriend in a social media post addressed to Home Minister Amit Shah.

Ankita recalled how Rajput had a long chat with her during the release of her debut film, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi in 2019. It was during this period which he opened up on being ‘harassed’ by his then current girlfriend Rhea, claims the website report.

The report further stated that Ankita has shared a copy of her above-mentioned chats with Rajput with the investigation team of Bihar Police.

Sushant dated Ankita, his co-star of the hit TV series Pavitra Rishta, for almost six years after which they parted ways. After Rajput’s demise in June, Ankita had visited the actor’s family at his Bandra residence, who were here at that time to perform his last rites.

Ankita also visited Rajput’s family in Patna after that, during which she had reportedly shown the above-mentioned chats to Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti.

Tuesday, it came to light that Sushant’s father KK Singh has filed an FIR at the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna accusing six people, including his girlfriend Rhea, for abetment to suicide.

Ankita took to social media Wednesday to share a cryptic post. The actress tweeted an image that reads ‘Truth Wins’, on her verified account.