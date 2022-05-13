Koraput: Maoist activities are still going on in some parts of Boipariguda and Machhkund under Lamtaput block of Koraput district, said SP Varun Guntupalli while addressing the media here Thursday on recovery of old explosives in a forest, Wednesday.

He said security forces and DVF jawans have recovered explosive materials which were long hidden underground by Maoists in Panching forest under Narayanpatana police limits in the district.

Guntupalli stated that police received inputs late May 10 night about explosives hidden in forest between Panching and Balpai villages. A team of DVF and an anti-bomb squad jointly carried out a search operation in the area. The ultras had buried the explosives in the forest many years ago. The police recovered a CP Riot gun, 38-mm rubber bullet, six packets of liquid explosives (OPR gel) and a pair of cutting pliers.

The Riot gun recovered here was one of the arms looted from Koraput armoury in 2004. It may be noted here that Maoists had mounted an attack on the armory February 6, 2004. As many as nine riot guns were looted.

Hinting at Maoist activities in Boipariguda and Lamtaput areas, the SP said that Odisha police, BSF and Cobra force have stepped up combing operations in these areas. Earlier, Narayanpatna, Bandhugaon, Semiliguda, Laxmipur, Nandapur and Pottangi used to see Left-wing extremism, but now there are no such activities being noticed, he added.

Police and intelligence wings have been strengthened in these areas. He urged the Maoists to lay down arms and join the mainstream that would help them avail various rehabilitation facilities.