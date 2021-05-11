Khariar: Acting on a tip-off, Khariar police seized a huge cache of explosives during a raid at a house at Tukla village in Nuapada district and arrested one person in this connection.

The accused has been identified as Premsagar Meher (41), the husband of the Khariar block chairperson in Tukla village under Khariar police limits.

The articles seized during the raid include — 15 sealed card board cartons, 2,925 gelatin sticks, 29 sealed plastic bags each containing ammonium nitrates weighing 50 kg, one sealed carton containing 34 bundles of detonators totaling 844 pieces, Rs 32,900 in cash, Aadhaar card of the accused, two tractors with trolley, two tractors fitted with compressor machines, four iron crow bars and one mobile phone.

This was stated by SP Rahul Kumar Jain at a presser held in the Khariar police station here, Monday.

The SP said that a police team led by Khariar SDPO Santak Jena along with Khariar additional tehasildar Tapan Kumar Nayak conducted raid in the house of Premsagar Meher at Tukla village on the intervening night of May 9 and 10.

The police found illegal stocks of explosives and vehicles meant for transporting the illegal explosives. The accused failed to produce any license for keeping explosives in huge quantity, the SP said.

A case has been registered under Sections 120(B) IPC R.W Sections 4/5/6 of Explosive Substance Act, Monday. Khariar IIC Kailash Chandra Seth was also present at the press meet.

PNN