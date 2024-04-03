Malkangiri: A huge quantity of explosives was seized in Odisha’s Malkangiri district Wednesday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, security forces seized 12 land mines and 190 gelatin sticks buried in a forest near Dayaltung village in Kalimela police limits, which is located at the state’s border with Chhattisgarh, they said.

It is suspected that the explosives belonged to the Maoists, and would have been used by them to target civilians and security forces, a senior police officer said.

Search operations in the area have been intensified, he said.

PTI