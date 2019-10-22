BHUBANESWAR: An art exhibition and seminar on emperor Kharvela was organised at Bharatiya Vidya Bhawan in Bhubaneswar, Monday.

It is still unanswered how successful Ashoka was in defeating the forces of Kalinga. However, historians have no doubt that the culture of ancient Kalingan kingdom suffered a hammer blow due to the invasion.

While it’s true that Ashoka undertook a lot of initiatives to rebuild the region, the people were scarred for life. When they were searching for a leader of their own, they found one in ‘Mahameghabahana’ Kharavela.

His virtuous rule is evident from various heritage sites like Hatigumpha, Ranigumpha and Manchapurigumpha among others. An artiste from Odisha Shyamsundar Patnaik has attempted to present a clear picture of the unclear images at these sites.

His presentations were displayed at the expo. The expo also shed light on the famous ‘Chausathi Yogini’ temple at Hirapur.