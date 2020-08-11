Baripada: In a bizarre incident, a two-year-old ailing baby boy breathed his last inside a 108 ambulance as the driver and pharmacist of the ambulance allegedly spent more than an hour in a roadside dhaba for lunch.

The incident occurred Monday under Betinoti police limits in Mayurbhanj district.

Parents of the deceased infant alleged that even though they begged for their son’s life, the duo did not pay any heed and went ahead for lunch.

Also Read: Thunderstorm, heavy rainfall alert for 3 districts of Odisha: IMD

Sources said, the 2 year old son of Niranjan Behera and Geeta Behera of Ambajoda village in the district was suffering from diarrhoea-like conditions for which his parents admitted him to PRM Medical College and Hospital, Sunday.

As his condition deteriorated, doctors referred him to SCB Medical College and Hospital. For this the kid was taken to the hospital in a 108 ambulance.

However, in this critical condition, the driver and the pharmacist, on feeling hungry, stopped the ambulance at a roadside dhaba near KC pur village and ventured out for lunch for more than an hour in an utter act of carelessness.

Even as the child’s mother Gita Behera pleaded with them to resume the journey, they ignored her.

After they returned to the ambulance the pharmacist observed that the child was unresponsive. When they took the kid to the nearest KC Pur Community Health Centre, the doctors declared him brought dead.

Gita, in a complaint lodged with KC Pur police outpost, blamed the driver and pharmacist for the death of her son.

Betnoti IIC Ashok Kumar Nayak said a case has been registered and investigation into the matter is on.

PNN