Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Metrological Department (IMD) Monday issued a rainfall and thunderstorm warning for several districts of the state valid till 8:30am of August 12.

In its afternoon bulletin, the centre said: Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Odisha.

IMD has issued yellow warnings to several districts till 8:30am of August 12. People in these districts have been advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings during lightning as a precautionary measure.

Yellow warning (be updated):

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Deogarh, and Malkangiri.

On the orther hand the met department has alerted heavy rainfall at one or two places over three districts including Keonjhar, Gajapati and Ganjam district.

Meanwhile, the highest maximum temperature of 34.3oC was recorded at Chandbali in Bhadrak district of Odisha.

PNN