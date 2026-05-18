Bhubaneswar: The Forest and Environment department is preparing to introduce a Kerala-style contract system for various forestry activities following reports of alleged financial irregularities during the previous government’s tenure, sources said.

As part of the proposed reform, the Odisha government is contemplating adopting a system similar to the one implemented in Kerala by the then Pinarayi Vijayan government in 2017, under which forest-related works are carried out through a contract system.

The proposal is also being viewed as a solution to the staff crunch within the department.

Irregularities were allegedly found in activities ranging from plantation drives to forest fire management.

The move for reforms gained momentum after observations by the CAG highlighted concerns over financial management and implementation practices in the department.

The proposed Kerala ‘Contract System’ is aimed at ensuring greater transparency, accountability, and efficiency in forestry operations while reducing the direct administrative burden on departmental staff.

Officials said the initiative had first been discussed nearly 20 months ago but remained pending until renewed intervention from Forest Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia.

The minister stated that forest officials and employees are currently engaged in a wide range of operational tasks, including nursery establishment, plantation work, maintenance, soil and moisture conservation, habitat development, and fire protection activities.

He said excessive involvement of officials in these operational and record-keeping activities has affected the department’s core responsibilities related to forest protection and administration.