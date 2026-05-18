Patana: A 13-year-old girl studying in Class VIII was found hanging from a tree in a cashew grove at Giridhina village under Patana police limits in Keonjhar district Sunday morning.

Police recovered the body and registered an unnatural death case.

The deceased was identified as Lisa Majhi, the daughter of the late Sanjay Majhi of Jajang village under Bamebari police limits.

According to police, the minor had been staying at the house of Pitambar Majhi, the father of her sister-in-law, while pursuing her studies at Sarasakola Upper Primary School.

Family members said she behaved normally Sunday morning and fetched water for cooking before the incident came to light.

Locals said Pitambar had planned to arrange her marriage with his son, Balaram Majhi, after she attained adulthood.

A meeting involving community members had reportedly been held in this connection earlier.

The circumstances leading to the girl’s death remain unclear, and police described the case as suspicious.

An unnatural death case has been registered at Patana police station, and an investigation is underway under the supervision of ASI Gaurahari Garadia.

Patana police station Officer-In-Charge Kiran Prasad Sahu said preliminary investigation suggests it is a case of suicide.